Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have officially parted ways after completing the legal proceedings for their separation.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and model-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in 2020 are officially divorced. They have now separated after completing the legal proceedings at the Bandra Family Court on Thursday. As per a media report, the judge directed the couple to attend a counselling session, which lasted for nearly 45 minutes, following which they were asked about their decision by the judge. The two decided to part ways and sought a divorce with mutual consent.

The report also stated that the couple had been living separately for the past 18 months before deciding to part ways. On being asked about the reason for separation, the couple cited 'compatibility issues'.

After the hearing, the judge officially granted the divorce to Dhanashree and Yuzvendra. Not only this, after being officially divorced, the former couple shared cryptic posts on their respective social media accounts, further fueling speculations.

On Thursday, Yuzi shared a series of pictures of himself expressing his happiness. ''Happy looks goood on me , what you think?'' he wrote along with the post.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Dhanashree took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures of herself. In one snap, she's seen flaunting her fit physique in a mirror selfie, taken inside the gym while wearing workout gear. ''Aaj toh cake banta hai,'' she wrote in the caption.

Take a look