IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal claims 250th T20 scalp against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nothing is going in favour of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers have rattled the SRH batters, not allowing them to even reach close to the set target.

Among the blowers is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who completed his 3-fer and even got his 250th T20 wicket. He first struck sending opener Abhishek Sharma and then he got his second wicket of the match as he had it easy against Abdul Samad. The third came in the form of Romario Shepherd.

Earlier, Trent Boult did some tight bowling and finally got the better of Nicholas Pooran. Prasidh Krishna too got the wicket of his former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate for a golden duck. His earlier had sent back skipper Kane Williamson, but the dismissal has been a question of debate.

As far as RR's batting is concerned, Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) played a cameo at the end to help his side reach a competitive total of 210 for 6.

Before that, captain Sanju Samson (55) had smashed the SRH bowlers all across the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Devdutt Padikkal too played a quick-fire 41 before he was removed by Umran Malik.