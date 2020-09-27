Yuzvendra Chahal all heart eyes as he wishes fiancée Dhanashree Verma on her birthday

While Yuzvendra Chahal is all busy in the UAE with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad, he made sure to wish his fiancée Dhanashree Verma on her birthday today (September 27).

The spinner took to Instagram and posted the 'in love' photos with Dhanashree. In the photo, Chahal can be seen looking at the dancer with all heart eyes.

Chahal captioned the photos, "Happy birthday, Love! May this special day of yours be filled with love and blessings. Enjoy and have fun. As I am always saying to you, what makes you happy makes me happy too. I love you."

The bowler had announced his engagement on August 8 where he took to his social media and wrote, "We said “Yes” along with our families. #rokaceremony".

As for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, while RCB won their first clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs, the lost the second to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), thanks to KL Rahul's 132* knock.

After the SRH match, Dhanashree had taken to social media to celebrate the victory while Chahal collected the MOTM award.

"Here’s to our first match together At the end of the day it’s a game and anything can happen since they’ve all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best," she captioned her post on IG.

RCB will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.