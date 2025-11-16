'Yuvraj, wife left me': Yograj Singh opens up on loneliness, says he's ready to die

Former cricketer Yograj Singh revealed he now lives alone after his son Yuvraj Singh and daughter-in-law left him. Speaking emotionally, he said he depends on strangers for food and is “ready to die.” His shocking confession has sparked concern and debate across social media about family bonds.

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has made some startling disclosures regarding his life. The former actor and cricketer is well-known for his straightforward opinions on the Men in Blue. Now, Yograj has opened up about his personal experiences, referring to one as his life’s "greatest shock."

In a conversation with The Vintage Studio, Yograj reminisced about the moment when his first wife, Shabnam Kaur, and his son, Yuvraj Singh, departed from his life. He described it as the most devastating shock he has ever faced. The ex-cricketer also shared that he is "prepared to die" and desires nothing more from life.

He reflected on his journey, noting that although cinema and cricket offered him some distractions, his life eventually "returned to the point where it all began." While he expresses contentment with his decisions, he also experiences a profound sense of solitude.

Discussing his relationship with his first wife, Yograj confessed, “When things came at a point where Yuvi and his mother left me, it gave me the biggest shock. The woman for whom I dedicated my entire life, all of my youth, they can also leave me and go away? A lot of things got destroyed like this. I asked God why all of this was happening when I did everything right by everyone. I might have made some mistakes, but I am an innocent man, didn’t do anything bad to anyone.”

Despite the fact that the former Indian cricketer has remarried, he revealed that his younger children have also moved to the United States. When inquired about his life with many family members living far away, the 67-year-old shared that he depends on strangers for his meals. The ex-cricketer mentioned that he spends his evenings alone, as there is no one else at home.

The actor from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag stated that he does not request anything from his family. “I am ready to die. My life is complete, whenever God wants, he can take me with him. I am so thankful to God, I pray and he keeps giving,” Yograj said.

