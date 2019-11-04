Headlines

Yuvraj Singh slams MSK Prasad-led selection committee for not being 'up to the mark'

This is not the first time 'Yuvi' has fired shots at the BCCI selection committee.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2019, 10:27 PM IST

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday (November 4) raised questions over the MSK Prasad-led selection committee for not  “thinking in terms of modern-day cricket” and asked for better selectors in charge.

Other than MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe, Gagan Khoda and Devang Gandhi are part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior selection committee.

“We do need better selectors, for sure. Selectors’ job is not easy. Whenever they select 15 players, there will be talks that what will happen to the other 15. It’s a difficult job but their thinking in terms of modern-day cricket is not up to the mark. It’s my opinion,” Yuvraj told reporters.

“I am always in favour of protecting the players and being positive about them. By talking negative about your players and team doesn’t show you in true light. The character only shows when things are going wrong and you motivate the players. In bad times, everyone talks bad. We definitely need better selectors,” he added.

This is not the first time when 'Yuvi' fired shots at the BCCI selection committee. After his retirement from the national side earlier this year, Yuvraj also claimed that he was not picked by the selectors even after clearing the yo-yo test. 

Yuvraj when asked by the comparison drawn between him and Mumbai cricketer Shivam Dube, he said: “Let the guy start his career first, and after a while when he reaches a certain level, then you start comparing him with someone."

"I don’t think he should be compared to me. He should make his own name. He has the talent.”

“There are a couple of things that need to worked on his game. I am not sure if they will be able to identify where he is making the mistakes. Vikram Rathour is the batting coach, he needs to identify where he is making mistake," he added.

“He (Rathour) is not someone who has played T20s, so I am not sure if he can tell what are the areas that he needs to work on. Give him some time and then expect results. Don’t expect results instantly.”

Speaking about Rishabh Pant's poor display with the bat for Team India, Yuvi said that the young wicketkeeper-batsman is couldn't decide which ball to hit and which ones to let go.

“I won’t say he (Pant) is confused. He is a bit not sure whether to hit the ball or rotate the strike. Last night he was batting run a ball and got out. The good thing to see was he was taking a bit of time. He is the kind of guy, who can go straightaway go after bowling and who can also take time to go after bowling.

“He has only played 8-10 ODIs, so you got to give that guy a bit of time. You’ve to back your guys and say: ‘ok, we’ve got to give this guy six months or a year to get better and try and play him as much as you can wherever you think he fits well and play.”

