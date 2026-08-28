Yuvraj Singh shares special Raksha Bandhan post for Ritika Sajdeh; Virat Kohli’s sister pens heartfelt message

Yuvraj Singh shared a special Raksha Bandhan post for Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh while Virat Kohli’s sister Bhavna Kohli shared a heartfelt Instagram story. Irfan Pathan also celebrated the festival calling Raksha Bandhan his favourite.

Social media lit up with posts as the sports world celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The festival is all about the bond between brothers, sisters, and honestly, anyone who shares that sibling energy.

Yuvraj Singh, the former cricket star made a point to mention Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh in his Raksha Bandhan message. They aren’t siblings by blood but anyone who follows them knows how close they are. On Instagram, Yuvraj shared photos of his sisters—Ritika included. His message was heartfelt: “Happy Raksha Bandhan to my amazing sisters. You’ve always been such a special part of my life, and I’m grateful for all the love, support, and memories we’ve shared over the years. We may not get to see each other as often as we’d like, but no distance can change the bond we share.”

Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna joined in too. She posted an Instagram story with a collage of her tying a rakhi on Virat and posing with their brother Vikas. Her caption read, “No matter where life takes us, my prayers will always find you.”

Irfan Pathan didn’t hold back calling Raksha Bandhan his favorite festival. Posting on X, he said, “Wishing all brothers and sisters a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this beautiful bond always remain strong, blessed, and unbreakable.”

Raksha Bandhan has always been my favourite and one of the most beautiful festivals because it celebrates a bond that is truly irreplaceable,the bond between a brother and a sister. It is a relationship filled with love, endless memories, laughter, fights, teasing, support and,… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 28, 2026

At its heart, Raksha Bandhan is about love, affection, and the promise of protection between siblings. Sisters tie colorful rakhis on their brothers’ wrists praying for their health and happiness. Brothers return the gesture with gifts and a promise to always stand by their sisters, no matter what life throws their way.

The festival comes every year on Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana. This year, it falls on a Friday. As part of the celebration, sisters apply tilak to their brother’s forehead before tying the rakhi. Sweets and gifts go around the family.

India and Nepal celebrate Raksha Bandhan every year during Shravana’s full moon, most often in August. For many, it’s more than a ritual—it’s a reminder that family, blood or chosen, always matters.

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