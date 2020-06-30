Yuvraj Singh's epic reaction to David Warner's TikTok mashup video will leave you in splits

Australian cricketer David Warner took TikTok by storm and has been spending his quarantine time by making dancing to Bollywood songs or reciting popular dialogues on the app.

The hard-hitting opener recently shared a video compilation of all of his best TikToks over on his Instagram, which a fan had made for him.

Warner also thanked the fan for making the mashup.

"Love all the mashup videos being made for us, @harshad_gaikwad_edits thanks for the support. Awesome stuff #fun #family @candywarner1," Warner captioned his post on IG.

However, former Team India allrounder Yuvraj Singh got involved in the comment section of the video and reacted hilariously.

Yuvraj, in his attempt to pull the Aussie batter's leg, wrote: "You seriously need to get out of the house"

On Monday, the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

As per the official statement, all these apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the government said.

In an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Ministry of Information Technology said it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats.

In view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, the order said.