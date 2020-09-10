Headlines

Yuvraj Singh’s ‘comeback’ to T20 cricket might be hampered by BCCI policy

Yuvraj Singh, India’s greatest match-winning all-rounder, had written a letter to the BCCI stating that he wanted to play T20s for Punjab.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 11:05 AM IST

Yuvraj Singh had left many fans sad when he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019. However, recently, India’s greatest-ever match-winner gave his fans plenty to cheer when he wrote a letter to the BCCI stating that he wanted to come out of retirement and play T20s for Punjab. He also said that he was not going to participate in any T20 league overseas like the Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League and Vitality Blast T20s. However, Yuvraj Singh’s ‘comeback’ into cricket might be derailed due to one specific reason and that is the policy of the BCCI towards retired players.

Ever since his retirement, Yuvraj has not only been given a one-time benefit but also gets a monthly pension since his retirement in June and he also reportedly gets a pension of around Rs 22,500. These are all documented in the accounts of the BCCI as well from the time of his retirement in 2019. However, according to one board official, the final call lies with the BCCI.

Yuvraj has spent the past few months grooming the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with a 19-year career spanning 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests.

Yuvraj burst onto the scene in 2000 with a magnificent 84 against the dominant Australian team of that era in the ICC Champions Trophy. Yuvraj was one of the pivotal members in India’s 2007 World T20 triumph in South Africa, blasting six sixes in one over of Stuart Broad as he notched up the fastest fifty in the format. His 70 off 30 balls against Australia helped India reach the final where the defeated Pakistan. In 2011, Yuvraj’s all-round exploits with bat and ball was crucial in India securing a World Cup triumph after 28 years in front of their home fans in Mumbai.

