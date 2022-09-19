Yuvraj Singh revisits 6 sixes in one over with his son, shares heartwarming video

Yuvraj Singh

Fifteen years after smashing England pacer Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was seen relishing that moment once again with his son.

READ: Smriti Mandhana dedicates her 'Player of the match' award to veteran pace bowler Jhulan Goswami

Yuvraj took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video, in which he can be seen watching himself hit Broad all over the park with his son Orion. "Couldn't have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years #15YearsOfSixSixes #ThisDayThatYear #Throwback #MotivationalMonday #GetUpAndDoItAgain #SixSixes #OnThisDay," tweeted Yuvraj.

On this day in 2007, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh became the first-ever T20I batter and second batter in international cricket after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs (ODI) to smash six sixes in an over, against England at Durban during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

It was the Super Eight phase of the World Cup. After losing their first matches, both India and England desperately needed a win to boost their chances at semis.India was dominating their second Super Eight match against England, at 171/3 in 18 overs after choosing to bat first.

READ: Bengaluru FC clinches its first ever Durand Cup title after beating Mumbai City FC by 2-1

After exchanging a few heated words with all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj was all fired up, all set to unleash his hard-hitting game against England. But what happened later was unprecedented in the shortest format of the game. Stuart Broad, who came to bowl the 19th over, was smashed for 6,6,6,6,6,6.

Thanks to these sixes, India finished things at 218/4 in 20 overs, with Yuvraj scoring 58 off just 16 balls with three fours and seven sixes and a massive strike rate of 362.50. Contributions from openers Gautam Gambhir (58) and Virender Sehwag (68) also helped Men in Blue reach this score. Chasing 219, England could only score 200/6 in their 20 overs. Knocks from Vikram Solanki (43) and Kevin Pietersen (39) were solid, but pacer Irfan Pathan (3/37) and RP Singh (2/28) kept the run flow in control to help Team India win the match by 18 runs.