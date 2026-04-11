Yuvraj Singh reveals his side of Lalit Modi’s Porsche story after iconic six sixes against England in 2007

Yuvraj Singh has shared his version of the famous Porsche story involving Lalit Modi after his historic 6 sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC World Twenty20. The former India star explained what actually happened behind the scenes following his iconic feat against England.

Yuvraj Singh made himself a legend in Indian cricket—everyone remembers the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, both times India lifted the trophy, and Yuvraj played a key role. That moment in Durban, when he hammered six consecutive sixes off Stuart Broad, just blew people away. He smashed a half-century in only 12 balls and powered India to an 18-run win over England.

Rumors started floating around that Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, handed Yuvraj a flashy car as a reward for those six sixes. Yuvraj finally set the record straight about the gift, clearing up the story for everyone.

"He said to me that if someone hits six sixes, I'm going to give him a Ferrari. It just happened, and I was like, 'Where's my Ferrari?' He promised a Porsche 911, and I asked, 'Where's my Porsche?' He said, 'You will get your car.' I asked, 'What if I win the next game? Do I upgrade to a Ferrari?'

"He said, 'No, no, no, you will only get a Porsche.' But I actually got my car from him," Yuvraj said on The Overlap Cricket show hosted by former England cricketer Michael Vaughan. "I got a BMW M5. He did deliver. He is a man of his word," he added.

He also shared a funny memory about Stuart Broad’s father, Chris Broad, who was the match referee. After smashing the fifth six, Yuvraj looked at Stuart and joked, "We're even now, mate. The next one's for me." Later, Chris Broad came up to him and said, "You almost finished my son's career!"

During that T20 World Cup, Yuvraj scored 148 runs in five innings. Fast forward to the 2011 ODI World Cup—he notched up 362 runs in eight innings. In the IPL, he hopped between teams, including Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Across 132 IPL matches, he racked up 2,750 runs and grabbed 32 wickets. Not a bad career, right?

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