HomeCricket

Cricket

Yuvraj Singh picks this India star 'to bat for his life'; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh selected the one batsman he would trust to bat for his life.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh recently made a bold decision by snubbing cricket legends such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar while selecting the one batter he would choose to bat for his life. The 2011 World Cup-winner surprised many by naming 37-year-old Indian star Rohit Sharma as the player for this prestigious title.

During an interview with the SportskeedaCricket Youtube channel, Yuvraj was asked to quickly name a batter he would choose to bat for his life. Without hesitation, the legendary all-rounder chose Indian ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. 

For those unfamiliar, Yuvraj and Rohit share a strong friendship that dates back to their time as teammates on the Indian cricket team. When Rohit made his debut for Team India in 2007, Yuvraj was already an established name in world cricket and a senior player on the team. The two shared the joy of winning the 2007 T20 World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Rohit once shared that during a difficult time when he was left out of the 2011 World Cup squad, Yuvraj took him out for dinner to help him overcome the setback. Yuvraj, in turn, has named Rohit as his closest friend in a recent interaction.

Currently enjoying a well-deserved break from the sport after being rested for the 2024 Duleep Trophy, Rohit is gearing up to return to the field as he prepares to lead Team India in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on September 19 in Chennai.

Having recently led India to victory as the second T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit now sets his sights on guiding the team to the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final, aiming for redemption after falling short in the 2021 and 2023 finals. The national team is determined to secure their first-ever title in the upcoming championship.

Also read| 'At 2:30 in the night...': Piyush Chawla reveals untold story about Rohit Sharma

Also read| 'At 2:30 in the night...': Piyush Chawla reveals untold story about Rohit Sharma
Live tv

