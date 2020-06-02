‘Yuvraj Singh maafi maango’ trends after he allegedly makes casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been embroiled in a controversy after a video clip of his conversation with Team India opener Rohit Sharma went viral on social media. In the video, the all-rounder can be allegedly heard making casteist remark on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The incident took place in April when Yuvraj had gone live on Instagram with the Hitman and the duo were discussing Chahal’s TikTok videos.

While talking about Chahal's TikTok obsession, Yuvi casually made a casteist slur and now the small clip of the conversation has got netizens offended. While Rohit was laughing and pulling Chahal’s leg, Yuvraj used the term leading to an outrage on social media over his poor choice of words.

On Tuesday morning, #YuvrajSinghMaafiMaango (#YuvrajSinghApologise) started trending on Twitter.

This is not the first time the former cricketer is part of a controversy. Sometime back, Yuvraj along with Harbhajan Singh were a target for social media criticism when the two had supported former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s foundation to help fight coronavirus.

However, post-Afridi's remarks in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), it did not go down well among Indians and soon Yuvraj admitted that he regretted supporting Afridi.