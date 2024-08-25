Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

Yuvraj Singh, a legendary figure in Indian cricket, is renowned as one of the country's finest all-rounders.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is reportedly in discussions to make a comeback to the Indian Premier League in a new capacity for the upcoming 2025 season.

It has been rumored that Yuvraj is being considered for a coaching role with his former team, the Delhi Capitals. According to a report in Sportstar, the Delhi-based franchise has not only reached out to Yuvraj but has also begun negotiations with the cricketing legend.

This potential move comes after Delhi failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2024 IPL season, leading to the departure of former coach Ricky Ponting last month.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting spent seven seasons with DC but was unable to lead them to a title victory. Following his departure, Ponting hinted that DC is considering a former Indian cricketer for the head coach position.

Yuvraj Singh, a legendary figure in Indian cricket, is renowned as one of the country's finest all-rounders. He played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. The 42-year-old secured IPL titles with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and Mumbai Indians in 2019 before retiring from international cricket in 2019.

Throughout his 12-year association with the league, Yuvraj represented various teams including Punjab Kings, Pune Warriors India, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians. Recent reports suggested Yuvraj was a contender to replace Ashish Nehra as the coach of the Gujarat Titans. However, it now appears that Nehra is likely to retain his position. The 2022 IPL champions are exploring other former Indian cricketers to fill the void left by Gary Kirsten, who is now coaching Pakistan's white-ball team.

Yuvraj lacks coaching experience in the IPL or domestic cricket, but he has played a significant role in mentoring promising young Indian cricketers such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

Also read| ‘Fearless debut to most dependable opener’: Virat Kohli’s special message for Shikhar Dhawan on his retirement