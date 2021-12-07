Yuvraj Singh's latest post announcing his comeback from retirement goes viral - WATCH

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently left everyone surprised by announcing that he is coming out of retirement and will return to the field in Febraury 2022.

Yuvraj took to Instagram to make the announcement. He wrote, “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times”.

Yuvraj is once again in the news as the former star all-rounder posted another video on Instagram on Tuesday (December 7) hinting about his comeback. "It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned," Yuvraj wrote.

Yuvraj Singh won the Man of the Tournament title in the 2011 World Cup where he performed superbly with both the bat and ball. Yuvraj scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets too. Yuvraj played the best cricket of his life in 2011 World Cup but he was diagnosed with cancer few days after the conclusion of 2011 World Cup.

After retiring from international cricket, Yuvi played in franchise cricket across the world. He has represented Toronto Nationals in the GT20 League and has also played for the Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10. Yuvraj was last seen on the field in March 2021 during the Road Safety Series.