Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers franchise as mentor for Abu Dhabi T10 League

Image Source: Twitter

The sixth edition of the T10 League has begun, and there have already been a few high-profile fights between the teams competing in the ten-over competition. The competition is also gaining traction in India, where a number of notable Indian players are participating.

The sixth season of the T10 Abu Dhabi League features Suresh Raina (Deccan Gladiators), Harbhajan Singh (Delhi Bulls), Sreesanth (Bangla Tigers), Stuart Binny (New York Strikers), and Abhimanyu Mithun (Northern Warriors).

Indian cricketers having contracts with the IPL or domestic cricket clubs are not permitted to compete in other franchise competitions, according to the BCCI. Meanwhile, the inaugural match of T10 Abu Dhabi between New York Strikers and Bangla Tiger featured yet another prolific former Indian cricketer, leaving Indian cricket fans perplexed.

Notably, former Indian all-rounder and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh was seen in the dugout as the team chased a massive total. Indian cricket fans immediately recognized Yuvraj Singh in the New York Strikers dugout and wondered if the Indian legend was a member of the squad and would play in the event.

However, Yuvraj Singh is not a member of the Strikers' squad as a player, but has joined the team as a mentor for the duration of the season. Yuvraj was hired as the mentor of the US-based franchise a few months ago, as they make their debut in the current season.

Former Indian cricketer also participated in the T10 League with now-defunct franchise Maratha Arabians the same year. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard, former England limited-over skipper Eoin Morgan, and power hitters Azam Khan and Paul Stirling have joined the New York Strikers.

READ| 'Every player passes through this phase': Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson not getting a chance in playing XI