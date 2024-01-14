Headlines

Yuvraj Singh hints at mentoring Team India for ICC events, says...

Former Indian all-rounder and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh expressed his desire to work with young cricketers in the coming years as a mentor. He will look to help them develop mental strength for big matches and performances under pressure.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:24 AM IST


Former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh has dropped a significant hint about taking on a mentorship role to provide mental fortitude to the Indian cricket team in preparation for upcoming challenges. The team faced a setback in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, reigniting the need for mentorship. Yuvraj, a World Cup winner himself, believes India needs to enhance its ability to perform under pressure to secure major ICC trophies.

Having experienced setbacks in recent tournaments, including the World Test Championship finals in 2021 and 2023, as well as semifinal exits in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, Yuvraj emphasized the importance of mental resilience during crucial moments. The former all-rounder expressed his eagerness to contribute, particularly in mentoring the middle order and addressing both technical and mental challenges faced by the players.

Yuvraj, 42, stated, 'Mentoring is something I love to do. In the coming years, when my kids are settled, I want to give back to cricket and help the young guys get better.' He highlighted the mental challenges in big tournaments and affirmed his belief in making a significant impact by working on the mental aspect of the game.

While expressing interest in mentoring an IPL team in the future, Yuvraj acknowledged that his current priority is his family, particularly his children. He revealed his intention to explore coaching opportunities once his kids start school, expressing a keen desire to contribute to the development of young players.

In conclusion, Yuvraj emphasized his commitment to giving back to cricket and helping emerging talents navigate the challenges of the game. The former cricketer remains optimistic about potential mentoring opportunities, including with an IPL team, as he seeks to make a meaningful contribution in the years to come.

