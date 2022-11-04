Yuvraj Singh goes for ‘sasti shopping’ in Morocco, pics surface

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @Yuvisofficial

Former India cricketer and ace batsman Yuvraj Singh has been going around the world and regularly posts photographs and reels from his voyages. The explosive southpaw recently took to Instagram to share pics and video reels from his vacation in Morocco with fans. Yuvraj was spotted strolling around street markets and indulging in cheap shopping, trying out traditional attire.

Yuvraj, who also plays golf and has recently been sharing visuals from spectacular courses, appears to be with professional golfer Rohan Kathuria. In a video that Yuvraj shared on his status, he is seen roaming in a street market. The person making the video says, “Sasti shopping ke liye aaye hai, Yuvraj Singh (Yuvraj has come for cheap shopping).”

Yuvraj turns his head around and adds to the joke saying, “Gaffar market aaye hain,” referring to Delhi’s famous market.

Yuvraj also shared other photographs from his Morocco trip, enjoying the “majestic view” of the Hassan II mosque in Casablanca, a port city in the country with a rich history and French colonial legacy.

“What a majestic view of the Hassan II Mosque over hanging the Atlantic Ocean,” Yuvraj captioned the post.

Away from cricket, Yuvraj Singh has recently been spending time with his family and going to exotic locations. He recently also posted a photograph with his son Orion Keech Singh from Dubai. "Watch out for my Superman !!! @jumeirahzs thank you for the lovely stay once again!!! Until next time," Yuvraj captioned the post.

Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech were blessed with a son in January this year. Yuvraj and Hazel, a former model, tied the knot back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Team India is in Australia attempting to win the T20 World Cup, 15 years after the historic win in the inaugural tournament in 2007 which Yuvraj made memorable with his 6 sixes in one over.

