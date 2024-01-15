Headlines

Cricket

Yuvraj Singh explains why Mumbai Indians' captaincy switched from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's transfer to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans (GT) turned heads, especially considering his successful stint with GT, leading them to consecutive IPL finals.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:08 PM IST

The recent decision by the Mumbai Indians (MI) to appoint Hardik Pandya as their captain for the 2024 IPL season, replacing the long-standing leader Rohit Sharma, has stirred discussions across the cricketing fraternity. Rohit Sharma, who led MI to five IPL victories since 2013, has been succeeded by Hardik Pandya, who joined MI from Gujarat Titans.

Yuvraj Singh, the legendary all-rounder, provided insights into this strategic move by MI. Singh acknowledged the challenges faced by seasoned players in franchise cricket, emphasizing the constant search for young talent. In an interview with The Times of India, he stated, 'In franchise cricket, it always gets tough as you get old. Every franchise is always looking to promote a young player on whom they have spent a lot, and that is only fair.'

While recognizing Rohit Sharma's immense experience and past achievements, Singh highlighted the necessity for franchises to think long-term. The emergence of young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube has added a new dynamic to the T20 landscape, creating a competitive environment for established players.

In the midst of this evolving scenario, Yuvraj Singh remains optimistic about the value of experience in T20 cricket. He emphasized that despite the increasing competition, the skills and know-how possessed by players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be invaluable assets for any team. The move to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain could be seen as part of MI's strategy to infuse new energy and dynamics into the team for the upcoming season, aiming to reclaim their IPL dominance.

