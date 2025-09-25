Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings

Yuvraj's tutelage of Gill and Sharma has been widely credited for their rise in international cricket. Both players have become an integral part of India's T20I setup, with their fearless and attacking style of play.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings
Courtesy: X/PunjabKingsIPL
Yuvraj Singh has performed admirably, cultivating talent behind the scenes and giving them a chance to refine their skills before they vie for positions in the senior national team. Previously, the iconic former India all-rounder assisted players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma in enhancing their cricketing abilities. Currently, this Punjab duo is opening the batting for India in the Asia Cup and is dismantling opposing bowling attacks. Additionally, Gill has been appointed as the captain of the Indian Test team.

Both Gill and Abhishek have recognized Yuvraj's impact on their careers. Now, at 43, he has been seen training talents such as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. This pair opened for Punjab Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) and dazzled the tournament with their thrilling strokeplay.

Punjab Kings shared a photo of Arya and Prabhsimran's training session with Yuvraj, captioned “Learning from the OG #YuvrajSingh.” Notably, the Chandigarh native was the first-ever captain of Punjab Kings during the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Prabhsimran has been selected for India A's squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A, scheduled from September 30 to October 5 at Green Park, Kanpur. He is anticipated to participate in all three matches, with Abishek Porel serving as the other wicketkeeping option in the team. Arya has also been included in the squad, but only for the first match.

Earlier this year, Prabhsimran accumulated 549 runs from 17 innings, boasting an average of 32.29 and a strike rate of 160.53. In contrast, Arya scored 475 runs in 17 innings, averaging 27.94 with a strike rate of 179.25. The practice sessions that Prabhsimran and Arya have with Yuvraj are undoubtedly going to be advantageous for them as they aim to impress the selectors while competing against a formidable Australia A team.

