Yuvraj Singh blames 'lack of proper planning' on India's ouster from 2019 ODI World Cup

Yuvraj Singh has stated that a lack of experienced players in middle order came to haunt India at 2019 ODI World Cup

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that Virat Kohli-led Team India 'lacked proper planning' during their 2019 World Cup campaign, as they were handed a crunching defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semifinal.

Before reaching the semi-final stage, India had lost just once to England, but they were handed a reality check as they failed to chase down the required 240-run target set by the Kiwis, despite the fighting knocks of MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Yuvraj meanwhile has highlighted that a lack of experienced players in India's middle-order came to haunt the Men in Blue.

Speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar on Sports18's show 'Home of Heroes', Yuvraj even gave an example of the 2011 World Cup campaign, while adding how a 'lack of proper planning' hurt India in England and Wales.

"When we won the World Cup (2011), we all had a set position to bat. I felt 2019 World Cup; they didn't plan it well," stated Yuvraj.

He further added, "They got Vijay Shankar to bat at 4 with just 5-7 ODIs, then they replaced him with Rishabh Pant, who had played 4 ODIs. When we played the 2003 World Cup, Mohammad Kaif, (Dinesh) Mongia and I had already played 50-odd ODIs."

Yuvraj further pointed out that India suffered a similar fate at last year's T20 World Cup, as India failed to qualify for the semifinals of an ICC event for the first time.

"Our middle-order (batsmen) in T20 bats higher in franchise cricket. That is where we lacked in the last T20 World Cup," he added.