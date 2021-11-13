'Yuvi hota to middle-order...': Yuvraj Singh's hilarious meme features Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli captained India for the last time in a T20 format after the country's run came to an end in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. India was considered the favourites in the game, however, grave losses to Pakistan and New Zealand turned out to be the main factor behind the elimination. Team India's wins against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia weren't enough for qualification.

Now, a few days after India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram account which features Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The meme can also be seen as Yuvraj's take on Team India's middle-order during the T20 World Cup 2021 as India's middle-order batsmen did not put up desired performances.

Check out the photo here.

Meanwhile, recently, in a surprising development, Yuvraj announced that he is coming out of retirement and will return to the field in February next year.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Yuvraj wrote, "God decides your destiny !! On public demand, il be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times."

For the unversed, Yuvraj had retired from international cricket in 2019. His final ODI and T20I appearances in international cricket came under Virat in 2017.

