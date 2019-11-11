Trending#

'Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man': Ecologist names newly discovered spider species after Sachin Tendulkar

Often called as the ‘God of Cricket’ by his followers, Tendulkar received the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1997.


Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 10:17 PM IST

Popularly known as the Little Master or Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar ruled the cricketing world during his tenure.

Often called as the ‘God of Cricket’ by his followers, Tendulkar received the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1997.

In 1999 and 2008, Tendulkar also received the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards. In 2010, Tendulkar’s name was included in the 100 “Most Influential People in the World” by Time Magazine.

The 46-year-old has carried the burden of a zillion hopes for 24 long years and has given fans infinite moments of joy and pride.

An Ahmedabad Ecologist by the name of Dhruv Prajapati, a junior researcher of the Gujarat Ecological Education & Research (GEER) Foundation paid a unique tribute towards Tendulkar recently.

Studying PhD in Spider Taxonomy, Dhruv expressed his love and passion for Tendulkar by naming a newly discovered spider species after the veteran cricketer.

Two new breeds of spiders were discovered by him and he named one of them as "Marengo Sachin Tendulkar" and the other one as "Inomarengo Chavarapatera" after Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, a well-known figure for spreading the educational awareness in Kerala.

Expressing his thoughts on why he decided to name the two species that, Prajapati told TOI that Sachin is his favourite player thus he decided to go with the name.

“I named Marengo Sachin Tendulkar because Sachin happens to be my favourite cricketer, while Inomarengo Chavarapatera is inspired by Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara who was a crusader in creating awareness about education in Kerala,” he said.

