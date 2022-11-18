'I'll give him a shirt': Young Australia fan shares hilarious exchange with David Warner- Watch

Young supporter shared an exchange with Warner and is set to be given one of his shirts.

After a wonderful exchange with David Warner during the first ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval, a young Australia fan is set to receive one of the opener's shirts.

The host broadcaster Fox showed a fan putting up a piece of paper and asking, "David Warner, may I have ur shirt?" Fox then showed a split screen of the fan and Warner, who was sitting in the changing room after scoring an incredible 85.

A few balls later, the camera returned to Warner, who was now clutching a note addressed to the fan. "Get one off Marnus," Warner said in his note.

After only one ball, the fan had a response, with another supporter bringing up a new note that read: "Marnus, may I please have your shirt?" Warner laughed and gave the fan a thumbs up for his efforts after viewing the second note.

Warner later commented on the moment on his Instagram story, responding to a post about it from a fan account. "I'll give him a shirt during the test match," he wrote.

The ODI against England on Thursday was Australia's first under the captaincy of fast bowler Pat Cummins, who took over as the team's 50-over skipper when Aaron Finch retired. Australia defeated the reigning World ODI and T20I champions by six wickets.

