Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'I'll give him a shirt': Young Australia fan shares hilarious exchange with David Warner- Watch

Australia defeated recently crowned T20 World Cup champs England by six wickets in the first ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

'I'll give him a shirt': Young Australia fan shares hilarious exchange with David Warner- Watch
Young supporter shared an exchange with Warner and is set to be given one of his shirts.

After a wonderful exchange with David Warner during the first ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval, a young Australia fan is set to receive one of the opener's shirts.

The host broadcaster Fox showed a fan putting up a piece of paper and asking, "David Warner, may I have ur shirt?" Fox then showed a split screen of the fan and Warner, who was sitting in the changing room after scoring an incredible 85.

A few balls later, the camera returned to Warner, who was now clutching a note addressed to the fan. "Get one off Marnus," Warner said in his note.

After only one ball, the fan had a response, with another supporter bringing up a new note that read: "Marnus, may I please have your shirt?" Warner laughed and gave the fan a thumbs up for his efforts after viewing the second note.

Warner later commented on the moment on his Instagram story, responding to a post about it from a fan account. "I'll give him a shirt during the test match," he wrote.

The ODI against England on Thursday was Australia's first under the captaincy of fast bowler Pat Cummins, who took over as the team's 50-over skipper when Aaron Finch retired. Australia defeated the reigning World ODI and T20I champions by six wickets.

READ| AUS vs ENG 1st ODI: Dawid Malan's century in vain, Warner-Smith shine as Australia beat England by 6 wickets

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.