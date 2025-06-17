Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma sent out a video message for his old Sri Lankan rival, Angelo Mathews, ahead of his farewell Test match. See what he said about the former Sri Lankan skipper.

Rohit Sharma, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, has sent out a special video message for his old rival and Sri Lankan player, Angelo Mathews, who has also decided to bid adieu to the red-ball format of the game. Angelo is currently playing his last Test match at Galle against Bangladesh. Coming back to the viral video message, Rohit addressed the former Sri Lanka skipper as 'Angie' and sent best wishes to him and also called him a 'true servant' to his nation. Not only this, Rohit also recalled how he had enjoyed their battles on the ground over the years, right from their U-19 days until now.

''Hey Angie, congratulations on your fantastic Test career. Tomorrow is your last Test match. I just want to wish you and the team the very best," Rohit said. "Over the years we've had really good battles right from our Under-19 days till now. You've been a true servant to your nation and I'm pretty sure everyone back at home appreciates what you've done for your country. And it is something which has not been achieved by many people what you have achieved. So congratulations again on that. And moving forward, yes, I just want to wish you also and your family the very, very best. Happy retirement. Enjoy it. And we'll see you on the other side, bro. All the best,'' Rohit said in the viral video.

Angelo Mathews' Test career at a glance

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan all-rounder made his international debut in 2008 against Zimbabwe. In his 17-year career, Angelo has played 118 Tests, wherein he has scored 8,167 runs, including 16 centuries and 45 half-centuries. His best score of an unbeaten 200 came against Zimbabwe in 2020 in Harare. Apart from batting, he has also taken 33 wickets in the red-ball format of the game with an outstanding economy of 2.71.

