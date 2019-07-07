Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

'You will always be my captain': Virat Kohli pays ultimate tribute to 'big brother' Dhoni on his birthday

Virat Kohli posted an emotional birthday message for MS Dhoni on his social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 11:37 PM IST

MS Dhoni tuned 38 on Sunday. One of the biggest names to have ever graced the game of cricket, MS Dhoni remains one of the most loved cricketers in the world.

This was evident as fans wished him a happy birthday on social media. Moments after clocks indicated it was July 7, #HappyBirthdayDhoni became the biggest trend on Indian social media platforms.

Dhoni has won all major cricketing accolades that one can achieve during their playing stint. He is the only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats.

The stars of the cricketing world from both past and the present wished 'Mahi' on his 38th birthday and left all the recent criticism about MSD's batting style behind. From Sachin Tendulkar to VVS Laxman to Virender Sehwag, everyone have showed their love and respect towards the former Indian skipper. 

The current Indian skipper Virat Kohli also joined the party on Sunday as he expressed his love and gratitude towards 'Captain Cool'. 

Virat Kohli posted an emotional birthday message for MS Dhoni on his social media.

Virat's post on Instagram and Twitter read, "Happy birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain."

On Saturday, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashed fluent centuries to help India crush Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley.

Rohit made 103 to become the first player to score five centuries in a single World Cup, while Rahul made 111 to set up India's seventh victory from nine matches which came with 39 balls to spare.

