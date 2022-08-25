'You were terrible in IPL': Fan criticizes KKR's Sheldon Jackson, check his stunning reply

Sheldon Jackson inflicts stumping on MS Dhoni during IPL 2022

Earlier in IPL 2022, Dinesh Karthik did something spectacular as he made his Team India comeback, after starring for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), even at the age of 37. While Karthik showed that age is just a number, another domestic star has not been so lucky.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Sheldon Jackson, who plays for Saurashtra domestically, has taken to his Twitter handle to vent out his disappointment after being left out of India A squad. The 35-year-old put out a tweet, claiming that he's tired of hearing that he's old.

Subsequently, Jackson was called out by a fan in the comments section of his tweet, who called the wicketkeeper-batsman 'terrible', however, the cricketer's stunning response showed his true class.

Having missed on the India A squad, Jackson criticised the selectors, in his tweet, adding that he deserves to be selected on the basis of his performances in the past three years.

I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im a good player and performer but im old, im 35 not 75 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022

Jackson played five games for KKR in IPL 2022, but his highest score remained 8 runs, thus prompting a response from a fan, who took a dig at the veteran.

"I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL. All that hype; it fizzled. Sorry!" wrote the fan. Jackson did take note of the comment and gave a classy reply to the Twitter user.

Hey, i understand your upset with me and i was angry with myself too coz i havnt got anything in cricket easily or early ,but in cricket it happens no matter how much you try at times things dont go your way, im sorry i couldn’t show you how good i actually am, someday — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022

While Sheldon Jackson hasn't played competitive cricket since IPL, he will most likely play a key role in the upcoming domestic season for Saurashtra.