Recently, a hilarious comment by India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah to a journalist has gone viral on social media. The interaction took place during a press conference on Day 3 of the Test series against Australia at the Gabba.

A journalist questioned Bumrah about his thoughts on India's batting performance: "What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?"

Bumrah, who holds the record for the most runs scored in a single Test over, replied with a touch of humour.

"It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story," he said.

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an avid cricket fan, took on X to react to Bumrah’s comment. "I did Google it. Anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93. Saving the follow on with Deep!," he wrote.

Furthermore, the World’s richest person and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reacted to Pichai’s post. “Nice," Musk wrote.

Pichai then proposed that they should watch a South Africa vs India match sometime.

“Gotta watch a SA-IND game one day at Newlands or Wanderers," Pichai wrote on X.