'You should not bother': Pak pacer Hasan Ali responds to critics for questioning his dedication to cricket

Due to his injury, Ali is not part of the Pak side who are currently taking on Sri Lanka in a Test series on home turf after almost a decade.


Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 06:33 PM IST

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali is currently spending his time away from the national side after fracturing his ribs earlier this year.

However, the pacer continues to face criticism doing ramp walks in fashion shows, with some raising fingers towards his dedication towards the sport.

Due to his injury, Ali is not part of the Pak side who are currently taking on Sri Lanka in a Test series on home turf after almost a decade.

Ali first received the stick from the fans when he pulling out of the series and watching him walking down the ramp created more fuss amongst the fans.

The Pak international was not happy when he saw a Hindi news outlet reported the news and decided to respond to them.

Taking to Twitter Hasan said, "आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता देता हूं मैंने 60-70% रिकवर कर लिया है। मेरे फैंस मेरी चिंता करने के लिए काफी है लिहाज़ा आपको इसकी ज़रूरत नहीं… धन्यवाद"

"For your information, I have recovered 60-70%. My fans are there to worry about me thus you should not bother yourself with that."

Since the start of the year, Hasan Ali has been creating headlines. With him marrying an Indian national, Shamia Arzoo in Dubai, being one of the biggest ones of the season.