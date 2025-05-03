Shubman Gill displayed frustration towards the umpires for the second time during the Gujarat Titans-Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill, recently discussed a contentious moment during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. In the 14th over of Hyderabad's pursuit of a 224-run target, Abhishek Sharma was struck on the boot, prompting Gill and his team to appeal for an LBW. The umpire initially showed little interest, leading Gujarat Titans to utilize the DRS system to challenge the decision. The review did not provide clarity on where the ball had pitched, only showing the impact and wickets.

Following the review, Gill engaged in a spirited discussion with the on-field umpires, expressing his dissatisfaction. Abhishek intervened to calm Gill down, allowing the match to continue without further incident.

"There was a little bit of a discussion with me and the umpire. Sometimes there are so many emotions involved, and as you give your 110 per cent, there are bound to be some emotions," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Earlier, during the GT inning, Shubman Gill was controversially given out on the final ball of the 13th over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The dismissal occurred when Gill was deemed to be short of the crease at the striker's end due to a precise throw from Harshal Patel. Despite clear evidence of Gill being short, there was confusion surrounding whether wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen had dislodged the stumps with the ball in hand.

The TV umpire, Michael Gough, carefully reviewed the footage from various angles, focusing on the moment when Klaasen flicked the ball out of his hands. The replays showed uncertainty regarding whether the ball had hit the stumps or if it was Klaasen's glove that caused the wicket to be removed. Despite the ambiguity, Gough ultimately upheld the decision in favor of the fielding side.

Gill, who had been batting exceptionally well that evening, remained composed during the review process. However, he expressed his frustration when approaching the match official outside the boundary line, likely seeking clarification on the decision.

Moving on to the fixture, GT maintained its flawless record of defending a 200-plus target in their home den. Gujarat's 38-run triumph against the misfiring Sunrisers was led by an early blitzkrieg from Sudharsan (48) and Gill (76), topped up by Buttler's rollicking 64(37).

SRH's pursuit of 225 turned into a massacre as Gujarat hunted in packs to leave Hyderabad dwindling. While Sunrisers went for runs with gallantry, wickets came at regular intervals, sending Hyderabad on the brink of exit after they surrendered to a 38-run defeat.

