'You need to go and get a hundred': Sachin Tendulkar reveals chat with Arjun day before he smashed Ranji ton

Sachin Tendulkar reveals chat with Arjun day before he smashed Ranji ton

Arjun Tendulkar on Wednesday smashed a century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Rajasthan, thus following in the footsteps of his father, Sachin Tendulkar, who had also achieved a similar feat back in 1988.

Arjun smashed 120 runs against Rajasthan on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match, and after his sublime knock, his father, Sachin would have been a happy man, given the pressure, there has been on his son.

Being the son of Sachin Tendulkar is not easy, with constant pressure and media speculation. The Master Blaster reacted to his son's century, by recalling a memory related to his own father, while also opening up on his chat with Arjun, a day before he smashed his maiden Ranji ton.

"Speaking to host Gaurav Kapoor at an event organised by Infosys, Sachin said, "I remember hearing my father tell someone, this was just when I had started playing for India, someone referred to him as 'Sachin's father'."

The legend continued, "He heard that, and then my father's friend asked him ‘how do you feel?’ He said, 'it's the proudest moment of my life'. Fathers want their children to be recognized by what their child has done."

Tendulkar further revealed how being his son, Arjun has been subjected to a lot of unnecessary pressure with the eyes of the world on him, something which was not the case when Sachin himself was playing.

The Master Blaster also opened up on the chat that he had with his son, at the end of Day 1, asking Arjun to go for the century.

"I did tell him (to go for 100). He was batting on 4 not out, he was sent as a nightwatchman. He asked, 'what do you think would be a good total?' They were 210/5 down. I said, 'at least 375 is what you need to get to'. And he said, 'are you sure?' I replied, 'yeah. you need to go out and get a hundred. Do you believe you can go out and get a 100," stated Tendulkar senior.