Rohit Sharma's performance in the IPL over the past few years has raised concerns for Mumbai Indians, as he has only surpassed the 400-run mark once in the last nine seasons of the league.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has voiced his support for Rohit Sharma amidst his recent struggles in the IPL 2025 season. The dynamic opener has been unable to make a significant impact for the Mumbai Indians, resulting in the team only winning one out of five matches so far. With just 38 runs in four matches, Rohit has faced criticism for his lackluster performance, contributing to the overall underperformance of the MI batting lineup. Although he missed the last match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to a knee injury, Rohit is expected to return to action against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Clarke believes that Rohit is just one solid inning away from hitting a century in IPL 2025. The MI star has only managed to score one fifty-plus in his last 12 innings, and he's currently under a lot of scrutiny for his performance.

"I think Rohit's an absolute superstar. It's just a matter of time before he makes (a) hundred. I think it's going to take one decent innings. It might be a 40, it might be a 60. He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form,” Clarke was quoted as saying by PTI.

The dynamic opener has yet to reach the 20-run milestone this season. While he has shown promise with a few boundaries, he has struggled to turn those starts into significant scores.

Despite his recent challenges, the 2015 World Cup-winning captain emphasized that high expectations come with being a top player like Rohit. He reassured fans that class is permanent, hinting at his belief in Sharma's ability to bounce back.

"He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form. We all have high expectations of the great players because they've been so successful over a long period of time that, yeah, you're allowed to miss out on a couple of games. But class is permanent,” he added.

