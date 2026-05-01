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'You'll be on the floor': Heinrich Klaasen confronts fan for filming his family, issues stern warning

Heinrich Klaasen confronted a fan who tried to take pictures of his family, issuing a stern warning to stop immediately. The SRH star’s reaction during the tense moment has gone viral on social media, sparking debate among fans about players’ privacy and boundaries.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 01, 2026, 04:12 PM IST

'You'll be on the floor': Heinrich Klaasen confronts fan for filming his family, issues stern warning
Photo Courtesy: PTI
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Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen usually makes headlines for his batting, and this IPL season has been no different. He’s racked up runs and played a big part in SRH’s strong campaign. But this time, he’s in the news for something that happened off the field—a heated moment with a fan that’s gone viral online. Multiple reports claim it’s Klaasen in the video circulating on social media, though Bhaskar English hasn’t verified the footage.

The clip shows Klaasen asking a fan not to take pictures of him and his family. Normally, Klaasen is known for his composure, but here, he looks visibly upset. “Don’t do it, sorry. Listen to me very carefully, don’t do it, okay,” he tells the fan. Even when the fan complimented Klaasen on SRH’s performance, it didn’t cool things off.

The conversation escalated. Klaasen warned, “Don’t take a photo. If I turn around and you take a photo of me and my family, I promise you will be on the floor, okay? So turn around and walk away, please.” He kept insisting, “Boss, listen to me very carefully, stop it, okay. I said to you, no photos. This is my family, okay, so put your camera away.”

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB fury as Virat Kohli argues with umpire over Rajat Patidar’s controversial dismissal vs GT

Klaasen has always kept a low profile about his personal life. He married Sone Martins in 2020, and they have a daughter, Laya, born in 2022. SRH’s next match is at home against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3.

It’s not the first time an SRH player has pushed back against fan requests. Travis Head, Klaasen’s teammate, recently refused a selfie in a supermarket. A female fan asked for a picture, and after he said no, a male fan kept following Head, trying to persuade him. Head stood his ground and left. The fan, not thrilled, muttered, “He is showing too much attitude.”

While players understand the attention, moments like these show the other side of fan interactions—a reminder that, sometimes, even cricket stars just want a bit of privacy.

Also read| IPL 2026, RR vs DC: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, pitch report, Jaipur weather update and more

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