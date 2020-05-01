'You light up my world everyday': Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday in the sweetest way

All sporting events have come to a standstill due to coronavirus, but athletes are making sure to utilise this time to spend with family amid the lockdown.

All sporting events have come to a standstill due to coronavirus, but athletes are making sure to utilise this time to spend with family amid the lockdown.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli too is using social media to connect with fans and give them a glimpse of his quarantine life. Now celebrating his wife Anushka Sharma's birthday, he shared a sweet message.

The Bollywood actress turns 32 years old today, on May 1 and to celebrate her day, the captain shared an image of him feeding her a cake.

He captioned it, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you".

You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you pic.twitter.com/nhYYr0CjDs — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2020

The couple make sure to keep the fans entertained. Kohli had recently opened up saying that his marriage to Anushka Sharma has brought out a lot of change in him.

The couple were speaking about their lives and careers in an online session with students. They spoke about how to get motivated when Kohli credited Anushka for improving his temperament.

“To be honest the patience bit I have learned ever since I and Anushka met each other. I was very impatient before,” said Kohli.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had shared a video of her giving a fresh new haircut to the Team India skipper Virat Kohli. “This is what quarantine does to you. You allow things like this to happen, getting your haircut with kitchen scissors,” Sharma captioned her post.