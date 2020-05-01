'You light up my world everyday': Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday in the sweetest way

Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

DNA: Final decision on Rafale M deal to be taken during Modi-Macro meeting

DNA: Complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3, countdown for launch begins

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Earth Records Hottest Day Ever, More High Temperatures Ahead To Effect Billions, But Why?

PM Modi meets Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Hyderabad House

DNA: Highlights of Biden's State Dinner in honor of PM Modi

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeCricket

cricket

'You light up my world everyday': Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday in the sweetest way

All sporting events have come to a standstill due to coronavirus, but athletes are making sure to utilise this time to spend with family amid the lockdown.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 01, 2020, 08:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

All sporting events have come to a standstill due to coronavirus, but athletes are making sure to utilise this time to spend with family amid the lockdown.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli too is using social media to connect with fans and give them a glimpse of his quarantine life. Now celebrating his wife Anushka Sharma's birthday, he shared a sweet message.

The Bollywood actress turns 32 years old today, on May 1 and to celebrate her day, the captain shared an image of him feeding her a cake.

He captioned it, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you". 

The couple make sure to keep the fans entertained. Kohli had recently opened up saying that his marriage to Anushka Sharma has brought out a lot of change in him.

The couple were speaking about their lives and careers in an online session with students. They spoke about how to get motivated when Kohli credited Anushka for improving his temperament. 

“To be honest the patience bit I have learned ever since I and Anushka met each other. I was very impatient before,” said Kohli.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had shared a video of her giving a fresh new haircut to the Team India skipper Virat Kohli. “This is what quarantine does to you. You allow things like this to happen, getting your haircut with kitchen scissors,” Sharma captioned her post.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Viral video: Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy lacy black bikini, watch

Man's fearless gesture to lift massive venomous king cobra results in surprising outcome, watch

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE