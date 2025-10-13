'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at on-field umpire caught on stump mic

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...
CRICKET
A clip featuring Jasprit Bumrah taking a jibe at the on-field umpire after losing a DRS on Umpire's Call is doing the rounds on social media. Know the whole matter.
Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a blunt jibe at the on-field umpire, which was caught on the stump mic. The incident took place when Bumrah was confident enough of having taken John Campbell's wicket in Session 1 of Day 4 of the second Test in New Delhi. The on-field umpire suspected an inside edge and gave not out. However, the call went upstairs to the third umpire, but he also could not find conclusive evidence over the impact of the ball with the bat.
After playing multiple replays, the third umpire gave the decision in favour of the batter, and Campbell survived. Walking back for the run up, Bumrah told the umpire, ''You know it's out, but the technology can't prove it,'' which was caught on the stump mic.
October 13, 2025
Meanwhile, Campbell took the advantage of the lifeline and went on to smash his maiden Test ton. Later, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scalped Campbell's wicket.
Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and opted to bat first. The Indian side decimated the Windies' bowling lineup and posted 518 runs on board, losing just 5 wickets. In reply, the West Indies were bundled out at 248 in their first innings, and the Indian side enforced follow-on. In their second innings, WI scored 390 runs and gave a 121-run target to India.
After Day 4 Stumps, India are 63/1 with KL Rahul 25 (54) and Sai Sudharsan 30 (47) at the crease. On Day, India will be required to score 58 runs to win the Test and also the 2-match series 2-0.