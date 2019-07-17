'You Kane and Able': Ravi Shastri praises Williamson's 'composure and dignity' despite World Cup loss

World Cup 2019: The biggest cricketing event came to an end with England winning their maiden trophy after a controversial overthrow and Super Over.

However, what grabbed everyone's attention was New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's calm and composed look despite the loss. Williamson kept a smile and didn't blame anyone or the rules for their defeat. He gave due credit to winner England and said that the deserving team has won.

Many cricketing pundits and fans praised the captain for his attitude, calling him a true 'gentleman'. Joining the gang of praisers is the head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri.

The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter to pen down words of praises for Williamson. He Tweeted, "Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC. You not just Kane. You Kane and Able. God bless. #CWC19"

Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC. You not just Kane. You Kane and Able. God bless. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cLS4cabttu — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 16, 2019

After the World Cup tournament, Williamson was awarded Player of the Tournament for his consistency. He even reached a career-high 799 points in the ICC ODI batsmen rankings.

As for Ravi Shastri, the man has got a 45-day extension period after his contract as a head coach expired. Shastri along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will need to reapply.

The team is set to have a new trainer and physio after the departure of Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart respectively following India's semifinal exit in the World Cup.