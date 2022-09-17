'You inspired millions', says Serena Williams as she welcomes Roger Federer to the 'Retirement club'

Serena Williams on Roger Federer

Tennis great Serena Williams welcomed Roger Federer to 'the retirement club' after the 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles champion announced his retirement from competitive tennis on Thursday saying that the upcoming Laver Cup in September would be his last Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event as a player.

She stated that they witnessed similar career paths and explained how Federer was an inspiration for millions of people.

Serena took to Instagram to hail Roger Federer and wrote, "I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer."

Federer has a stunning career having won 103 ATP singles titles and overall 1,251 matches throughout his illustrious career.

Federer has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record-making eight Wimbledon men`s singles titles. Federer took to Twitter to announce his retirement through a letter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams also earlier announced her retirement stating that she is "evolving" away from tennis, with last week`s US Open expected to be her final tournament.