'You have to feel for Washington Sundar and his Dad,' Twitterati gutted after left-hander misses century

The left-handed spinning all-rounder missed his maiden Test century by just four runs as India lost three wickets in space of five balls


Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar disappointed after seeing India lose their last wicket when he was on 96 | BCCI

Updated: Mar 6, 2021, 12:36 PM IST

Another day, another Indian batsman ran out of luck and partners at the other end. The off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar was left stranded after the Indian team was bowled out for 365 runs, four runs short of his maiden Test century.

Sundar, who played exceptionally well for his knock of 96 witnessed a harakiri from India's tail as the hosts lost three wickets in space of five balls, only for him to stay at the non-striker's end for that period.

Resuming on his overnight score of 60, Sundar didn't look in any discomfort and kept milking runs. Having Axar Patel in full flow at the other end helped Sundar focus just on scoring runs and extending Team India's first-innings lead.

The duo forged a 100-run partnership and took India's lead beyond 150 runs. However, a series of unfortunate events was waiting for them.

Patel was late in coming back to his crease at the non-striker's end on the last ball of Jack Leach's over. In the next over, Sundar was on non-striker's end, unbeaten on 96.

The first ball from Ben Stokes straight into the pads of Ishant Sharma and India were 9 down on the same score and Sundar still away from the strike. Mohammed Siraj came in next, he somehow got past two balls but saw the third ball crashing into his off-stump and hopes of Sundar getting his first Test century.

The netizens felt gutted for the left-hander as he was down on hunches after missing the milestone. Many users suggested that both Sundar and his father will be disappointed remembering the latter's reaction on his son's 62-run innings in Australia a couple of months ago. Many suggested that yes he will be disappointed that he missed out on a century but should feel proud of how well he played and scored a determined 96. Some of the users suggested Sundar will not be happy with Ishant and Siraj after they couldn't negotiate Stokes' over.

