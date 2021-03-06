'You have to feel for Washington Sundar and his Dad,' Twitterati gutted after left-hander misses century

Another day, another Indian batsman ran out of luck and partners at the other end. The off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar was left stranded after the Indian team was bowled out for 365 runs, four runs short of his maiden Test century.

Sundar, who played exceptionally well for his knock of 96 witnessed a harakiri from India's tail as the hosts lost three wickets in space of five balls, only for him to stay at the non-striker's end for that period.

Resuming on his overnight score of 60, Sundar didn't look in any discomfort and kept milking runs. Having Axar Patel in full flow at the other end helped Sundar focus just on scoring runs and extending Team India's first-innings lead.

The duo forged a 100-run partnership and took India's lead beyond 150 runs. However, a series of unfortunate events was waiting for them.

Patel was late in coming back to his crease at the non-striker's end on the last ball of Jack Leach's over. In the next over, Sundar was on non-striker's end, unbeaten on 96.

The first ball from Ben Stokes straight into the pads of Ishant Sharma and India were 9 down on the same score and Sundar still away from the strike. Mohammed Siraj came in next, he somehow got past two balls but saw the third ball crashing into his off-stump and hopes of Sundar getting his first Test century.

The netizens felt gutted for the left-hander as he was down on hunches after missing the milestone. Many users suggested that both Sundar and his father will be disappointed remembering the latter's reaction on his son's 62-run innings in Australia a couple of months ago. Many suggested that yes he will be disappointed that he missed out on a century but should feel proud of how well he played and scored a determined 96. Some of the users suggested Sundar will not be happy with Ishant and Siraj after they couldn't negotiate Stokes' over.

Here are some of the reactions:

Oh @Sundarwashi5, wasn't to be but very well played. There will be more centuries. It was batting of the highest class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2021

Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/V6qRXBbwfl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2021

Missed out on a well deserved century but did not miss out in demonstrating his class @Sundarwashi5 . Meanwhile Sundar to the last two Indian batsmen.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/BwUVJgRwpl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar went for a play. Whole crew got injured. So Washington sundar acted in the play. Then he became the hero. Now he owns the theatre company. The end — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar's dad right now pic.twitter.com/YkjkB6BBF0 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 6, 2021

You have to feel for Washington Sundar. You have to. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar's Dad right now !! pic.twitter.com/KuG3UkOioN — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) March 6, 2021

After his 62 in Brisbane, Sundar's dad was disappointed he didn't go for sixes with the tail batting to try and get a hundred. Since then, he made an 85* and is now left stranded on 96*. Pretty sure, his dad is screaming at the TV. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 6, 2021

And to think that Washington Sundar is just 21! Great things await him. #INDvENG — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) March 6, 2021

Oh noooo. Heart goes out to Washi. Well played! — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar's dad is not going to be pleased with Ishant and Siraj.#INDvENG — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 6, 2021

Feel sad for this young man @Sundarwashi5 deserved 100 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021

Feel for @Sundarwashi5 à¤¬à¥‡à¤šà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¥¯à¥¬ à¤ªà¥‡ à¤²à¤Ÿà¤• à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ what a crucial knock by him to bail out Indian team from 6for146 to 365 all out . #WellPlayedWashingtonSundar — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) March 6, 2021