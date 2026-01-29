'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern

Rohit Sharma has issued a timely warning to Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup, revealing the biggest danger that could derail their campaign. The Indian captain’s candid assessment highlights key concerns as India intensify preparations for the marquee tournament.

Just a week left before the T20 World Cup gets going, and all eyes are on India. They’re heading into 2026 as favorites, no question about it. Top-ranked, looking sharp all year — most people expect them to breeze into the semifinals. But Rohit Sharma, India’s former captain, isn’t buying into all the hype. He’s quick to remind everyone that things rarely go as smoothly as they look on paper.

Right before the tournament, Rohit shared what’s really on his mind: picking the right bowling lineup. The big question for the team, he says, is whether they should go with both specialist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, or just stick with Varun for the whole ride.

India’s been leaning hard on spin lately. Varun, Kuldeep, and Axar Patel have made life tough for a lot of batters over the past year. But there’s a catch. As the tournament moves from winter to summer, those evening matches might get hit with heavy dew. That’s a nightmare for spinners — the ball gets slippery and hard to grip. Rohit points out that with the tournament happening right at the end of the Indian winter, the weather could make it risky to go all-in on three spinners. Dew can really mess up their game, and suddenly the captain might have to turn to the fast bowlers instead.

“The biggest challenge for captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will be how to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy together. If you want that combination, you can only do it if you play with two seamers, which is a big challenge,” Rohit Sharma explained during an interview on Hotstar.

“Looking at conditions in India, like in this New Zealand series, there is a lot of dew. In February and March, dew will be heavy across most parts as winter ends. Even in Mumbai, which doesn’t get cold, there’s still dew. I’d say 90-95 per cent of grounds in India have dew. That’s the challenge,” Rohit observed.

Now, with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya back in action, and newcomers like Abhishek Sharma making a mark, picking the final eleven isn’t getting any easier. Rohit thinks dropping a solid fast bowler just to squeeze in another spinner is a gamble. In the end, it’s going to come down to what Gambhir and Suryakumar have in mind for the team’s approach.

“What do the coach and captain think? Are they comfortable with three spinners? Then they can play spin, but there’s no fixed rule. You have to drop a pacer, which may not be right. It depends on the thinking of the team leadership,” he concluded.

India’s in Group A and kicks off their title defense against the USA on February 7 at Wankhede Stadium. They’ll also face Namibia, the Netherlands, and of course, the big one — Pakistan. Those group stage games are going to be anything but boring.

India’s T20 World Cup Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

