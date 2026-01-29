FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience

Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, here's all you need to know

Fire in Nagalad's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, Manipur's tallest peak at risk, authorities on high alert

'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern

Pollution scare disrupts Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji clash as Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan step out wearing masks

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor wasn't supposed to fly aircraft, say friends

New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver where others fell short? Black Caps dream big

Union Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to MSME, rural jobs, housing sectors?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt supports student startups with Rs 10 lakh grants under Campus to Market initiative, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German aud

New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver where others fell short? Black Caps dream big

New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern

Rohit Sharma has issued a timely warning to Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup, revealing the biggest danger that could derail their campaign. The Indian captain’s candid assessment highlights key concerns as India intensify preparations for the marquee tournament.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST

'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Just a week left before the T20 World Cup gets going, and all eyes are on India. They’re heading into 2026 as favorites, no question about it. Top-ranked, looking sharp all year — most people expect them to breeze into the semifinals. But Rohit Sharma, India’s former captain, isn’t buying into all the hype. He’s quick to remind everyone that things rarely go as smoothly as they look on paper.

Right before the tournament, Rohit shared what’s really on his mind: picking the right bowling lineup. The big question for the team, he says, is whether they should go with both specialist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, or just stick with Varun for the whole ride.

India’s been leaning hard on spin lately. Varun, Kuldeep, and Axar Patel have made life tough for a lot of batters over the past year. But there’s a catch. As the tournament moves from winter to summer, those evening matches might get hit with heavy dew. That’s a nightmare for spinners — the ball gets slippery and hard to grip. Rohit points out that with the tournament happening right at the end of the Indian winter, the weather could make it risky to go all-in on three spinners. Dew can really mess up their game, and suddenly the captain might have to turn to the fast bowlers instead.

“The biggest challenge for captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will be how to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy together. If you want that combination, you can only do it if you play with two seamers, which is a big challenge,” Rohit Sharma explained during an interview on Hotstar.

“Looking at conditions in India, like in this New Zealand series, there is a lot of dew. In February and March, dew will be heavy across most parts as winter ends. Even in Mumbai, which doesn’t get cold, there’s still dew. I’d say 90-95 per cent of grounds in India have dew. That’s the challenge,” Rohit observed.

Now, with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya back in action, and newcomers like Abhishek Sharma making a mark, picking the final eleven isn’t getting any easier. Rohit thinks dropping a solid fast bowler just to squeeze in another spinner is a gamble. In the end, it’s going to come down to what Gambhir and Suryakumar have in mind for the team’s approach.

“What do the coach and captain think? Are they comfortable with three spinners? Then they can play spin, but there’s no fixed rule. You have to drop a pacer, which may not be right. It depends on the thinking of the team leadership,” he concluded.

India’s in Group A and kicks off their title defense against the USA on February 7 at Wankhede Stadium. They’ll also face Namibia, the Netherlands, and of course, the big one — Pakistan. Those group stage games are going to be anything but boring.

India’s T20 World Cup Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Also read| 'Don't have the guts': Ajinkya Rahane takes brutal dig at Pakistan amid T20 World Cup boycott buzz

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer
Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience
Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German aud
Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, here's all you need to know
Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, her
Fire in Nagalad's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, Manipur's tallest peak at risk, authorities on high alert
Fire in Nagalad's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, authorities on high alert
'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern
Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement