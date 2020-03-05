Trending#

'You have seen more India than me': Harbhajan Singh's hilarious reaction to Jonty Rhodes taking dip in Holy Ganga

Updated: Mar 5, 2020, 01:17 PM IST

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took to Twitter and shared a picture of him taking a dip in the holy Ganga river.

The former Proteas player visited Rishikesh for the International Yog Festival. Sharing a glimpse of his experience from the festival, Rhodes shared a picture of him submerged in the water and wrote: “Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual #moksha #rishikesh #internationalyogfestival”.

While many fans commented, one comment grabbed the attention of all. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and made a request to Rhodes asking him to take him along the next time.

“You have seen more India than me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having a dip in holy Ganga next time take me along”, Bhajji tweeted.

The International Yog Festival 2020 started on March 1 in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and will conclude on March 7. 

One can participate in various therapies, including naturopathy, chakra healing, acupressure, etc. as well as different forms of Yoga during the one-week-long festival.

The ex-Proteas star has always had a deep connection with India. he had named his daughter, India Jeanne Rhodes after she was born in 2016.

Rhodes will now soon be seen helping Kings XI Punjab as a fielding coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign.