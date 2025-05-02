Chennai Super Kings are not doing well in this season of the IPL. They have been eliminated from playoff contention after having only 2 wins and 8 losses, putting them at the bottom of the standings.

Harbhajan Singh, the legendary Indian off-spinner, has expressed his disappointment with the Chennai Super Kings for underutilizing the experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Chennai Super Kings' campaign in the 18th season of the IPL has taken a turn for the worse. The five-time champions find themselves out of contention for the playoffs, making them the first team to be eliminated this season. With only two wins and eight losses, they currently sit at the bottom of the league standings.

Despite being acquired by CSK for a hefty sum of Rs 9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in November, Ravichandran Ashwin has only featured in seven matches, managing to secure five wickets. Harbhajan Singh criticized CSK for not utilizing the spinner in their recent four-wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings.

“Chennai did not select the team based on conditions. Had Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played together against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings could have won the match. You did not pay Rs 10 crore for Ashwin to bench him. I do not know why he is not playing, but it seems he might have fought with someone,” Harbhajan said on JioHotstar.

He also noted that the franchise has several underperforming players, but only Ashwin was ultimately dropped from the team.

“He is not the only one who has not performed. Others are still playing despite their ordinary performances, but Ashwin is out of the team. He should have played against Punjab, as the ball was spinning,” he added.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this Saturday.

