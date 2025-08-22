'You come close and...': Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav

Last year, during a four-match series in South Africa, a fan was captured on video as he approached Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. With his camera in hand, he tried to elicit a reaction from the Indian players by asking why their nation was hesitant to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy.

The stage is set for India to take on Pakistan in the forthcoming Men's Asia Cup. Since the announcement of the tournament schedule, there have been increasing calls in India for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw from the match following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Nevertheless, the Sports Ministry clarified that India is permitted to compete against Pakistan in multi-lateral events. As the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan approaches on September 14, India's middle-order batter Rinku Singh reminisced about an incident last year when he lost his temper with a Pakistani fan in South Africa.

During the four-match series in South Africa last year, a fan was filmed approaching Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. The fan had his camera ready and attempted to provoke a response from the Indian players, questioning why their country was unwilling to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

While Suryakumar Yadav remained composed, Rinku Singh appeared visibly upset. Months later, the left-handed batter shared his side of the story, explaining what truly transpired.

It is important to note that India did not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to a lack of security clearance from the government. Instead, India played all their matches in Dubai, ultimately clinching the title by defeating New Zealand in the final.

“The guy came close to us. He had his camera open. He was asking some weird questions. He just wanted to get a reaction out of us. He wanted some content. I just told him, 'Bhai, camera to band karle. (Close your camera).' He then shut his camera,” Rinku Singh told News24.

“Suryakumar Yadav was with me; he ensured that the fan was silent. As you saw in that video, I was really angry. It's not done that you come close and your camera is open. It was wrong,” he added.

The Indian Asia Cup squad was revealed earlier this week. Rinku Singh is included in the 15-member team. If the left-handed batsman participates in the match against Pakistan on September 14, it will mark his first encounter with the arch-rival.

On Thursday, Rinku Singh showcased why he was selected for the Asia Cup by scoring a century for Meerut Mavericks in the current UPT20 tournament in Lucknow. His innings featured eight sixes, and he finished with an impressive unbeaten score of 108.

