'You can't win...': Afghanistan head coach on team's performance in Asia Cup 2025 after losing to Sri Lanka

After losing to Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan are officially knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott has expressed his disappointment with his team's performance as the Rashid Khan-led side were knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday night after they lost to Sri Lanka. It was a must-win match for Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, where they set a 170-run target for the six-time Asia Cup champions. But it was Kusal Mendis' 74-run knock, which broke Afghanistan's dream of reaching the Super 4s.

After the match, Trott pointed out the basic errors made by his team and also admitted that they cannot win a tournament with such a performance. ''It was very disappointing and a hard one to swallow. We thought we were in a good position, believing 170 after Nabi's heroics was a good total. However, their batters played rather well, and we sort of aided them with our bowling and fielding,'' he said.

''We didn't start well in the power play with our bowling, which gave them a leg up. We just weren't at the races and made too many basic errors in batting, bowling, and in the field. You can't win cricket games, especially in tournaments like this, with such errors,'' he added.

Trott on Afghanistan's aim of winning Asia Cup 2025

While speaking to the reporters after the game, Trott further said, ''We came here with huge ambitions, and I was very ambitious about what we could achieve. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that, and we need to figure out why. We have a lot of T20 cricket coming up, including the World Cup in February. All the coaches, including myself, and all the players need to think long and hard about where we went wrong and how we need to get better. Sometimes these setbacks can help us regroup and ensure we don't make the same mistakes in the future.''

AFG vs SL

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 169 runs on board in 20 overs, courtesy of Mohammad Nabi's 60-run knock off just 22 balls. However, this target was chased down by Sri Lanka in the 19th over with a loss of just four wickets.