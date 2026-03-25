'You cannot even imagine...': Sourav Ganguly ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate with clear verdict

Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the long-running comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. The former India captain made his stance clear, shutting down the debate and explaining why such comparisons between two generations of batting legends may not be fair.

Indian cricketers frequently face the question of who is the superior batter: Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli. Together, these two legends have ruled international cricket for almost forty years, ranking high in terms of runs scored and centuries achieved. As a result, Indian cricketers have become adept at dodging this question, ensuring that both players receive their due recognition. Sourav Ganguly, one of India’s finest captains, led the team during some of Sachin’s most remarkable years. While it seemed that Dada favored his former opening partner, he emphasized how playing alongside such iconic figures can elevate the entire team’s performance.

“Don’t ask me that,” Ganguly remarked with a grin at the WITT Summit on TV9 Network. “Both are exceptional, both are outstanding, and I am thrilled that both hail from India. They have contributed immensely to India’s victories. You can’t even fathom it, because when you’re on the field, you understand how challenging it is to accumulate so many runs and centuries,” he explained.

“Sachin Tendulkar is a very big player. I have seen him from up close, I have played so much with him. I had opened around 250 ODIs with him, so I would always come home and say that my game should not go down,” he elaborated.

For Ganguly, sharing the crease with arguably the greatest ODI batter ever was both a privilege and a challenge. While it motivated him to improve, Sachin’s brilliance often cast a shadow on his batting partners, who found it difficult to perform as effortlessly on challenging pitches as the little master did.

“Sometimes my wife would ask why, since form goes up and down. I would say no — people will say that at one end there is such a great player, and at the other end there is an average player. So I never wanted my game to go down,” reflected the former India captain.

“One thing I believe in life is that when you play with good people, players who are better and stronger than you, your game also improves, your level rises to theirs,” said Ganguly. “So in my opinion, there should not be a comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Both belong to India. But I have seen Sachin very closely, and he is a great player.”

Kohli has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals, yet Tendulkar still holds the overall records for centuries and international runs. However, as Kohli gradually steps back from the game, the search for a successor to this lineage of batting greatness becomes crucial, and India’s attention will be on identifying the player who can carry this illustrious legacy forward.

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