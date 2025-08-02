'You can't talk like that': Kumar Dharmasena summons KL Rahul for post-match meeting after heated exchange at The Oval

As Joe Root confronted Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul chose to defend his teammate and approached Kumar Dharmasena to understand the situation. However, the Sri Lankan umpire was displeased with the tone of the Indian opener and reprimanded him.

Tempers are rising and tensions are escalating in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. On the second day of the fifth and final Test at the Oval, Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna exchanged heated words. The former England captain reacted negatively to the Indian pacer's comments, charging towards Prasidh after hitting a boundary off him. The situation became so intense that on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena had to step in to address both players.

As Joe Root confronted Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul chose to defend his teammate and approached Kumar Dharmasena to understand the situation. However, the Sri Lankan umpire was displeased with the tone of the Indian opener and reprimanded him.

KL Rahul questioned Dharmasena, asking if the umpire only wanted to see the Indian team bat and bowl without any other actions on the field. In response, Dharmasena supported Joe Root, stating that a bowler should not get too close and make comments.

Despite this, KL Rahul continued to back Prasidh. The exchange concluded after Dharmasena admonished Rahul for his tone, indicating that there would be a “discussion” about it after the match.

Here’s a detailed account of the conversation between KL Rahul and Kumar Dharmasena -

Rahul: What do you want us to do? Remain silent?

Dharmasena: Would you like any bowler to approach you like that? No, that’s not acceptable. No, Rahul, we shouldn’t proceed in that manner.

Rahul: What do you want us to do? Just bat, bowl, and leave?

Dharmasena: We will talk about this after the match. You cannot speak like that.

KL Rahul to Dharmasena:



"What do you want us to do, keep quiet?

"What do you want us to do, bat bowl and go home?"



KL Rahul came to save Prasidh Krishnapic.twitter.com/a6la9HvZB5 — Farrago Abdullah Parody (@abdullah_0mar) August 1, 2025

Regarding the current Oval Test, the visiting team made a strong comeback after Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett appeared poised to dominate the match, as the pair added 92 runs for the first wicket.

Nevertheless, Mohammed Siraj showcased his experience by claiming four wickets. Prasidh also secured four wickets, leading to India dismissing England for 245, thereby establishing a lead of 23 runs for the hosts. At the end of Day 2, India's score stood at 75/2, with the visitors ahead by 52 runs.

Also read| 'Saw him crying in the bathroom': Yuzvendra Chahal lifts lid on Virat Kohli's emotional breakdown after 2019 World Cup heartbreak