Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval

Pragya Thakur's SHOCKING claim on Malegaon blast case, says, 'was forced to take names of...'

Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team in series-deciding Test

Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting house help

India continues to buy oil from Russia, say government sources hours after Trump's 'good step' claim

'You can't talk like that': Kumar Dharmasena summons KL Rahul for post-match meeting after heated exchange at The Oval

Not Sholay or Mughal-e-Azam, this was most expensive film made after independence, was country's first pan-India film, made for Rs 30 lakh, it earned Rs..., movie was..

Viral video: Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice, AI does 'magic' with Ahaan Panday's superhit song, netizens say 'yeh toh original se...'

'Saw him crying in the bathroom': Yuzvendra Chahal lifts lid on Virat Kohli's emotional breakdown after 2019 World Cup heartbreak

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren critical, on ventilator: Reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval

Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty

Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team in series-deciding Test

Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team

India continues to buy oil from Russia, say government sources hours after Trump's 'good step' claim

India continues to buy oil from Russia, say government sources amid Trump's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'You can't talk like that': Kumar Dharmasena summons KL Rahul for post-match meeting after heated exchange at The Oval

As Joe Root confronted Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul chose to defend his teammate and approached Kumar Dharmasena to understand the situation. However, the Sri Lankan umpire was displeased with the tone of the Indian opener and reprimanded him.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 04:29 PM IST

'You can't talk like that': Kumar Dharmasena summons KL Rahul for post-match meeting after heated exchange at The Oval

TRENDING NOW

Tempers are rising and tensions are escalating in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. On the second day of the fifth and final Test at the Oval, Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna exchanged heated words. The former England captain reacted negatively to the Indian pacer's comments, charging towards Prasidh after hitting a boundary off him. The situation became so intense that on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena had to step in to address both players.

As Joe Root confronted Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul chose to defend his teammate and approached Kumar Dharmasena to understand the situation. However, the Sri Lankan umpire was displeased with the tone of the Indian opener and reprimanded him.

KL Rahul questioned Dharmasena, asking if the umpire only wanted to see the Indian team bat and bowl without any other actions on the field. In response, Dharmasena supported Joe Root, stating that a bowler should not get too close and make comments.

Despite this, KL Rahul continued to back Prasidh. The exchange concluded after Dharmasena admonished Rahul for his tone, indicating that there would be a “discussion” about it after the match.

Here’s a detailed account of the conversation between KL Rahul and Kumar Dharmasena -

Rahul: What do you want us to do? Remain silent?

Dharmasena: Would you like any bowler to approach you like that? No, that’s not acceptable. No, Rahul, we shouldn’t proceed in that manner.

Rahul: What do you want us to do? Just bat, bowl, and leave?

Dharmasena: We will talk about this after the match. You cannot speak like that.

Regarding the current Oval Test, the visiting team made a strong comeback after Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett appeared poised to dominate the match, as the pair added 92 runs for the first wicket.

Nevertheless, Mohammed Siraj showcased his experience by claiming four wickets. Prasidh also secured four wickets, leading to India dismissing England for 245, thereby establishing a lead of 23 runs for the hosts. At the end of Day 2, India's score stood at 75/2, with the visitors ahead by 52 runs.

Also read| 'Saw him crying in the bathroom': Yuzvendra Chahal lifts lid on Virat Kohli's emotional breakdown after 2019 World Cup heartbreak

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days
Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..
Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, his son now..
Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'
Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award
Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'
Iran's BIG statement after Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE