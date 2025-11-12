FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union'

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor go

'You can't drop him': India coach clears air on Rishabh Pant–Dhruv Jurel selection headache ahead of South Africa Tests

India’s head coach has finally spoken out on the Rishabh Pant vs Dhruv Jurel selection dilemma ahead of the South Africa Test series. Addressing growing speculation, the coach made it clear who will don the gloves, saying — “You can’t drop him” — ending days of uncertainty among fans and experts.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

'You can't drop him': India coach clears air on Rishabh Pant–Dhruv Jurel selection headache ahead of South Africa Tests
India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has nearly confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will be part of the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens starting November 14. With Rishabh Pant returning as the specialist wicketkeeper, there were concerns about Jurel's position in the team. However, Ten Doeschate stated that India will find a way to accommodate both Pant and Jurel in the lineup. 

For those unaware, Pant had been sidelined since the fourth Test against England due to a toe injury. He made his return just in time for the series, playing for India A and scoring 90 and 65 in two matches.

In the meantime, Jurel has also been in exceptional form, having scored consecutive centuries against South Africa A in the second unofficial Test.

"I don't think you can leave him out for this Test, is the short answer," ten Doeschate said about Jurel. "But obviously, you can only pick 11 as well, so someone else will have to miss out. I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination," Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters.

Ryan Ten Doeschate has indicated that all-rounder Nitish Reddy is expected to lose his spot to make room for Jurel in the playing XI.
The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to favor spinners, allowing India to field two specialist seam bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, alongside four spinners: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Our position hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get a chance in Australia. But looking at the challenge here, I think he'll miss out from the XI this week."

Jurel recently achieved a remarkable feat by scoring twin centuries for India A during the second unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. He made an impressive unbeaten 132* in the first innings, reaching the three-figure mark on Day 3 as well.

In addition to his 113 in the first innings, Jurel has now surpassed 2,000 runs in First-Class cricket.

With Pant sidelined due to injury, Jurel participated in two Tests for India against the West Indies, where he recorded scores of 125, 44, and 6*.

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep.

