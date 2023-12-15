Headlines

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

Year ender: 5 fashion trends that defined 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

WWE Superstars who defeated John Cena at WrestleMania

9 rumoured couples of Bollywood who made headlines in 2023

10 batters with most runs in India Vs South Africa ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan arrive together to attend annual function at Aaradhya's school

HomeCricket

Cricket

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

Rohit, who recently led India to the ODI World Cup final, has been the captain of Mumbai Indians since 2013, when they secured their first IPL trophy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai Indians (MI) announced on Friday that Hardik Pandya will be leading the team as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. Hardik takes over the reins from the highly successful Rohit Sharma, who led the IPL giants to five championship victories. This decision comes after Hardik's return to the franchise last month, following a high-profile trade from the Gujarat Titans, where he served as captain for the past two seasons.

Following the announcement of the captaincy change, Mumbai Indians expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Rohit Sharma through a heartfelt post on social media.

"Ro,
In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, Captain RO," wrote MI on X, formerly Twitter.

In a statement released on Friday, Mumbai Indians announced a change in leadership as part of their future planning. They expressed their gratitude to Rohit for his exceptional service to the franchise.

Mumbai Indians, along with Chennai Super Kings, are the most successful IPL franchises, both having won five titles each.

Rohit, who recently led India to the ODI World Cup final, has been the captain of Mumbai Indians since 2013, when they secured their first IPL trophy. Under his captaincy, the team went on to win titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Mumbai Indians also reached the playoffs in IPL 2023.

"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Mahela Jayawardene, MI's Global Head of Performance.

"His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL.

"Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI," he added.

The significant development also raises questions about Rohit's future in the shortest format. The 36-year-old was left heartbroken after India fell short in the final hurdle against Australia in the ODI World Cup at home, despite winning 10 consecutive games.

Considering this setback, it seems unlikely that Rohit will make another appearance in the ODI World Cup. However, there is a possibility that he could return to lead India in the T20 World Cup in six months' time.

READ| Massive blow for RCB? Star Australia all-rounder reveals he is suffering from irreversible chronic kidney disease

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet doctor-turned-IPS, who failed several times, cracked UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR...

Meet IAS officer who topped UPSC exam with AIR 1, has worked in Bollywood as...

Meet man blamed for causing $1 trillion stock market crash from his bedroom, faced 380 years in prison

Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE