'You are not here to give freebies...': Watch how Virat Kohli motivated WPL's RCB ahead of maiden victory

Source: Twitter

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli met the Women's RCB team after their 5 consecutive losses in the inaugural edition of Women Premier League. It was clear that the reason for the meeting was to motivate the team as Kohli has gone through many rough patches in his 15 years tenure with the same franchise in the IPL.

At the beginning of his talk, Virat told the team that he can feel how this season has been extremely challenging as losing six games could put anyone down. He also recalled his 2019 memory when RCB lost 6 games in a row for the first time ever and how disheartening it was for him as he was leading the team back then. “After losing the 6th game I was completely gone and couldn't feel anything. I didn't recognise myself and had no belief left in me whatsoever” said Kohli.

He continued saying “Unexpected and unfortunate things can happen but the reason I’m here is that there is still hope, there is a 1 percent chance and sometimes that's good enough but it depends on you if you are ready to give all that you have. And even if you don't qualify sometimes it's important to walk out of the tournament with your head held high than reaching the knockout stage of the particular tournaments ”

Virat Kohli’s pep talk to the RCB Women’s Team



King came. He spoke. He inspired. He’d be proud watching the girls play the way they did last night. Watch @imVkohli's pre-match chat in the team room on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/fz1rxZnID2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2023

RCB star batter concluded by saying, “If you had won five in a row I wouldn't have picked up the call to come here, to be honest. So keep your heads high with a smile on your face but there should be a fire burning inside because you are not here to give freebies to the opposition”.

Before leaving, Virat mentioned that he doesn't know if all that he said will help the team or not but the result against UP Warriorz says that it really did as RCB won their first match of the 1st WPL season after 5 losses, and that ‘1 percent chance’ that Virat talked about looks still alive for Smriti Mandhana and Co.