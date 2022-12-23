'You're no longer the BCCI president, you have more time..': Sunil Gavaskar's surprising remark at Sourav Ganguly

Sunil Gavaskar pulls Sourav Ganguly's leg

Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar are two of the iconic players of their respective generations, and despite playing in different eras, they've got a lot in common. The pair share a good bond, which was visible when they had a go at each other on live television.

Ahead of the start of the 2nd day between India and Bangladesh, Sunil decided to pull the leg of Ganguly live on television and demanded something back which belongs to Gavaskar but is currently in the possession of the former BCCI president.

Gavaskar even said that he will be coming to Kolkata soon to collect his belonging.

Actually, both Gavaskar and Ganguly are football fans. Despite being legends in their own rights, the pair of them follow football a lot, infact, Ganguly was one of the founding members of Atletico de Kolkata in 2014, before the club merged into Mohun Bagan.

Gavaskar on the other hand is a big fan of Arsenal. Talking about his love for the Gunners, Gavaskar revealed his conversation with his son.

"I've been an Arsenal follower - I won't say a fan so much - been a follower for a long time. I used to tease my son who is a Manchester United fan that I am an Arsenal fan and he would ask 'Tell me 4 names from the Arsenal team'. I would say Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. Even Arsene Wenger is an uncanny lookalike of my hero ML Jaisimha, so that's an additional factor. Henry was someone who I really admired watching and he also has signed a shirt for me," said Gavaskar in the pre-show ahead of Day 2.

The legendary batsman then revealed that Ganguly is in possession of the shirt signed by Henry and Gavaskar will be there in Kolkata for the India vs Sri Lanka series next month, hoping to get his prized possession back.

"Sourav Ganguly... hello? Where is that shirt? I am coming to Kolkata for the game on the 12th and Sourav, you better this time - I don't want any excuses. You are no longer the BCCI president. You have a little more time on your hands. Find that shirt which Henry had signed for me and please give it to me when I come there on the 12th," added Gavaskar.