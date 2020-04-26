'You almost finished my son’s career': Yuvraj Singh recalls reaction of Stuart Broad's father after hitting six sixes

When one remembers the 2007 T20 World Cup, especially the match between India and England, the first thing that comes to mind is Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

India were in a strong position in the match but Yuvraj propelled his country to a mammoth score.

Yuvraj's 14-ball 58 ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as India won the match by 18 runs.

Though the incident took place 13 years ago in South Africa, that iconic over is still fresh in the minds of people as Yuvraj got his name etched in history forever.

Recently, Yuvraj recalled how former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had angered him which led to the southpaw hitting six sixes.

“Freddie was just being Freddie - he said a few words and I said a few words back,” Yuvraj said during a BBC podcast.

“I was just happy the six sixes came against England because I got hit for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas a few weeks earlier in an ODI.

“When I hit the sixth six, obviously the first look was at Freddie but the second look was at Dimitri, who gave me a smile.”

He also recalled the conversation he had with Stuart Broad’s father Chris. He revealed that Broad senior asked him for a signed jersey.

“His dad, Chris Broad, is a match referee and he came up to me the next day and said ‘you almost finished my son’s career and now you need to sign a shirt for him’,” Yuvraj said.

“So I gave my India jersey and wrote a message for Stuart saying, ‘I have been hit for five sixes so I know how it feels. For the future of England cricket, all the best’.

“Stuart is one of the best bowlers in the world now. I don’t think any bowler from India could get hit for six sixes in an over and then have such a fantastic career,” he added.