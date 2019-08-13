Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for YD vs LT in KIA Women’s Super League

YD vs LT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, YD Dream11 Team Player List, LT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2019, 05:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dream11 Prediction - Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder  

YD vs LT KIA Women’s Super League 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder match today, August 13.

 

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder Dream11

Wicketkeeper:  Alyssa Healy.

Batsmen: Lauren Winfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Allrounders: Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tahlia McGrath.

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards.

 

YD vs LT My Dream11 Team 

Alyssa Healy (C), Lauren Winfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards. 

 

YD vs LT Probable Playing 11

Team Yorkshire Diamonds (Playing XI): Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy, Hollie Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues, Cordelia Griffith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Helen Fenby, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek, Beth Langston, Katie Levick.

Team Lancashire Thunder (Playing XI): Eve Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Boyce, Emma Lamb.

 

Check Dream11 Prediction /  KSL Dream11 Team / Lancashire Thunder / Dream11 Team / LT Dream11 Team / Yorkshire Diamonds Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

