Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for YD vs LT in KIA Women’s Super League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy.
Batsmen: Lauren Winfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Jemimah Rodrigues.
Allrounders: Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tahlia McGrath.
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards.
Team Yorkshire Diamonds (Playing XI): Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy, Hollie Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues, Cordelia Griffith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Helen Fenby, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek, Beth Langston, Katie Levick.
Team Lancashire Thunder (Playing XI): Eve Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Boyce, Emma Lamb.
